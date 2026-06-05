BJP Treats Turncoats Like Disposable Pawns; Jakhar & Ravneet Bittu Prime Examples: Harpal Cheema

Cheema also alleged that the BJP has no respect for ideology, loyalty, or the mandate of the people, as it systematically targets the opposition leaders, lures them to switch sides to create a false narrative of growth in Punjab, and once their utility is over, it ruthlessly marginalises them." “By embracing the BJP, these leaders have not only compromised the interests of Punjab but have willingly walked into a political trap. The BJP's standard operating procedure is to exploit opposition faces to shield itself from public anger, only to discard them when they are no longer useful," Cheema claimed.