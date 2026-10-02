Delhi Metro Shuts 12 Stations Amid Protest, Saurav Das Says ‘People Will Come'

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Das said the restrictions would not prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar as security was tightened around the protest site

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CJP protest in Delhi
Delhi Metro Shuts 12 Stations Amid Protest, Saurav Das Says ‘People Will Come' | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the closure of 12 Delhi Metro stations ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest.

  • Delhi Police tightened security around Jantar Mantar and imposed restrictions on protests, demonstrations and marches under Section 163 of BNSS.

  • CJP has called nationwide protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, with the mobilisation beginning in Mumbai.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday hit back at the closure of entry and exit gates at 12 Delhi Metro stations near Jantar Mantar, saying the restrictions would not stop protesters from reaching the site.

“How many metro stations will you shut down? People will come walking, and they'll come running too,” Das said in a post on X.

Das said the restrictions would not prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar as security was tightened around the protest site.

The CJP has also announced a nationwide protest from Mumbai on Friday and sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Das told ANI that the mobilisation would begin at Shivaji Park and then spread to other parts of the country.

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Metro Closures And Security

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has kept entry and exit gates shut at 12 stations until further notice. The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with party supporters move towards the Parliament Street police station as they stage a protest, demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's father, in New Delhi. The protest was organised after an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi, Barakhamba and Central Secretariat.

Police have tightened security around Jantar Mantar ahead of the expected gathering. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel, along with a riot control vehicle, have been deployed in the area. Barricades have also been placed on roads leading to the protest site.

Police sources said additional security personnel had been sought from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in view of the expected turnout.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities were not allowed.

“Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police,” Sharma said.

He also advised people not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations, adding that the required circulars, notifications and public awareness messages regarding roads and Metro services were being issued.

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CJP’s Protest Call

In another post on X, Das said, “Gyanesh Kumar’s end will be the end of a tyrannical regime. The tyrant is deeply wounded. The people must prevail!”

The CJP has called for protests across the country from Mumbai on Friday. Das told ANI that the mobilisation would begin at Shivaji Park before moving to other parts of the country.

Party spokespersons alleged that the electoral process and the right to vote were being undermined. The allegation forms the basis of the party’s demand for Kumar’s resignation.

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