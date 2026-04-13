Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

Asha Bhosle will be laid to rest today with full state honours. Her funeral will take place at 4 pm at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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asha bhosle funeral
Asha Bhosle's funeral at 4 pm today Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92.

  • The legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours.

  • Her last rites will take place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium.

Asha Bhosle Funeral Update: Playback icon Asha Bhosle, who breathed her last on Sunday (April 12) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, will be laid to rest with full state honours today at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar West. She will be cremated at 4 pm.

Asha Bhosle's mortal remains were taken to her Lower Parel home on Sunday evening. People can pay their last respects to the legendary singer till 2 pm at her residence. The antim darshan started at 10:30 am.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra pay tributes to Asha Bhosle - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

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Asha Bhosle's son requests not to gather at Shivaji Park

In a statement, Anand Bhosle said, “Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding.”

Asha Bhosle funeral details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned to manage the crowd as several prominent political figures, celebs and fans are expected to attend the last rites of Asha Bhosle.

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The authorities are ensuring visitors can pay homage to the singer, and if required, they will organise separate access corridors for the public and for VIPs and family members.

In a statement to Mid-day, a BMC official said, “The civic administration has recent references of the preparations that were required for the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar and Ratan Tata, in terms of on-ground implementation and coordination required to facilitate a large influx of crowd. The BMC is coordinating with the police to ensure law and order preparations, also.”

Singer Asha Bhosle is seen here during an event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024. She passes away at 92 in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Indian Music Loses An Irreplaceable Voice: Asha Bhosle's Life In Pictures

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Asha Bhosle death

Anand on Sunday confirmed the news of Asha Bhosle's passing away. She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night (April 11), following "chest infection and severe exhaustion", her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She was reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

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