Asha Bhosle Funeral: Playback Icon Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal Pay Last Respects

Asha Bhosle Funeral: The playback icon was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. She was wrapped in the tricolour during the antim darshan.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Asha Bhosle Last Rites
Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle's last rites took place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium, Mumbai.

  • People gathered on the streets to bid a final farewell to legendary singer.

  • Her mortal remains were wrapped in the tricolour before the last rites.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday evening. The playback icon was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium today. She was wrapped in the Tricolour during the antim darshan.

People gathered on the streets of Mumbai to bid a final farewell to the legendary singer. She was carried in a white vehicle decorated with her favourite white and yellow flowers alongside a photograph of her.

Asha Bhosle
Mourners carry the body of late Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle Photo: Instagram
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Asha Bhosle's last rites

Several prominent figures from politics and the film industry arrived at Asha Bhosle's residence to pay their final respects soon after her mortal remains arrived.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Bhosle's residence to offer floral tributes. Other ministers, including former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Surpiya Sule, Ashish Shelar, Sunil Shinde, and others, also paid homage to the late singer.

From the film industry, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, AR Rahman, Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Talat Aziz, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Subhash Ghai, among others, also arrived to pay their final respects.

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What happened to Asha Bhosle?

On Saturday, Bhosle was admitted to the hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Later that day, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to Instagram to update that she was admitted due to "chest infection and extreme exhaustion."

After her death, doctors at Breach Candy confirmed multi-organ failure as the cause of death.

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Asha Bhosle Antim Darshan: Mortal Remains Of Legendary Singer Draped In The Tricolour

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With a career spanning over eight decades, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs and became one of the longest-performing vocalists in the history of world. Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, among others, are some of her iconic songs.

Widely known as Asha tai, she was honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian award), Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and National Awards, among others.

In addition to enduring career in India, Bhosle also collaborated with Boy George, Michael Stipe, and Gorillaz.

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