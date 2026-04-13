Asha Bhosle Antim Darshan: Mortal Remains Of Legendary Singer Draped In The Tricolour

On Sunday, Zanai confirmed the news of her grandmother's hospitalisation, revealing that the veteran singer had a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.



Born into a family of music, Asha Bhosle started her singing career at a very young age. She made her debut in the 1940s at the age of 10 with the Marathi film Majha Bal, where she sang Chala Chala Nav Bala. Saawan Aaya from Chunariya (1948) was her debut Hindi song before her first solo track for the 1949 film Raat Ki Rani.



From classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop, she mastered every genre and had an enduring legacy of over eight decades.