Asha Bhosle Antim Darshan: Mortal Remains Of Legendary Singer Draped In The Tricolour

Asha Bhosle's antim darshan began with the mortal remains being wrapped in the tricolour.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle antim darshan Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 after suffering chest infection.

  • She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

  • The antim darshan of the icon started today at 10:30 am.

India lost legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday (April 12, 2026). She was 92. Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her funeral is set to take place in Mumbai today at 4 pm at Shivaji Park Crematorium. The (antim darshan) final journey of the icon began with the mortal remains being wrapped in the tricolour.

Family members, politicians, celebrities, and fans gathered at Asha Bhosle's residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, to pay their last respects. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to arrive with his wife to offer heartfelt condolences to the family. Asha Tai’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, was trying to hold back her tears in a video. Everyone present was seen turning emotional during the antim darshan.

Asha Bhosle's funeral at 4 pm today - X
Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

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Singer Asha Bhosle is seen here during an event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024. She passes away at 92 in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Watch Asha Bhosle's antim darshan full video here.

Celebs at Asha Bhosle's antim darshan

Bollywood celebs, including Rakesh Roshan, AR Rahman, Sudesh, Bhosale, Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu, among others, paid their last respects to the Padma Vibhushan-awardee.

On Sunday, Zanai confirmed the news of her grandmother's hospitalisation, revealing that the veteran singer had a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

Born into a family of music, Asha Bhosle started her singing career at a very young age. She made her debut in the 1940s at the age of 10 with the Marathi film Majha Bal, where she sang Chala Chala Nav Bala. Saawan Aaya from Chunariya (1948) was her debut Hindi song before her first solo track for the 1949 film Raat Ki Rani.

From classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop, she mastered every genre and had an enduring legacy of over eight decades.

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Singer Asha Bhosle is seen here during an event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024. She passes away at 92 in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, among others, mourned her demise. Indian music legends also offered condolences to the legend.

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