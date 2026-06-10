Mortal Remains Of Six Persons Recovered After 24-Hour Search Operation In Manipur

After nearly 24 hours of intensive search operations, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered in Manipur on Thursday afternoon.
Around 450 personnel from Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, along with sniffer dogs and forensic experts, participated in the search.
The deceased are believed to be among those abducted from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026; police have initiated legal formalities and further investigation.
The mortal remains of six persons were recovered on Thursday afternoon after nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations in Manipur.
A joint team comprising around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, carried out an extensive search in the area. The remains are believed to be of individuals taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026.
Police officials confirmed that necessary legal formalities have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. A detailed investigation into the abduction and subsequent incident is underway to identify the perpetrators.
The recovery comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions and security challenges in the state. Local residents and civil society groups have expressed grief over the incident and demanded swift justice.
Senior security officials are monitoring the situation closely as the probe continues.