Indian Music Loses An Irreplaceable Voice: Asha Bhosle's Life In Pictures

On April 12, iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death. Bhosle had received many accolades for her lifetime contribution to the Hindi film industry, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the honour of Padma Vibhushan. She had recorded over 12000 songs in more than 20 languages, both Indian and foreign and was a significant part of several international collaborations with globally renowned musicians.

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Singer Asha Bhosle is seen here during an event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024. She passes away at 92 in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Bhosle is seen here during an event, in this file photo dated Sept. 8, 2024. | Photo; PTI
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Sisters Lata Mangeshkar with Asha Bhosle seen together. Collectively, the sisters have sung over 40,000 songs in several langauges. | Photo: IMAGO/imageBROKER/dad fotos
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Asha Bhosle is seen here at the promotion event for her new album Love Supreme held at Virgin megastore Times Square, New York City | Photo: IMAGO/Yuki Tanaka / Avalon
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
RD Burman with Asha Bhosle  | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
A young AR Rahman With Asha Bhonsle  | Courtesy: X
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Asha Bhosle, R. D. Burman and Gulzar | Courtesy: X
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Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey
Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey | Courtesy: Facebook
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Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Sound Recordist D.O. Bhansali and Music Director Pyarelal
Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Sound Recordist D.O. Bhansali and Music Director Pyarelal | Courtesy: Facebook
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Asha Bhosle with R. D. Burman
RD Burman seen with Asha Bhosle. The composer-singer duo were married for 14 years from 1980 to 1994. | Photo: Pinterest
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Asha Bhosle with music directors Shankar Jaikishan and actor Raj Kapoor
Asha Bhosle with music directors Shankar Jaikishan and actor Raj Kapoor, for Mera Naam Joker recording. | Courtesy: Instagram
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Asha Bhosle collaborated with the Gorillaz for their album The Mountain
English band Gorillaz collaborated for their album 'The Mountain' with Asha Bhosle. This was Bhosle's last project. | Courtesy: Instagram
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Asha Bhosle and Ilayaraaja working on a song together
Asha Bhosle and Ilayaraaja working on a song together. | Courtesy: Facebook
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Indira Gandhi with Asha Bhosle
Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi seen with Asha Bhosle. | Photo: IMAGO/Image Broker/Dad Fotos
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Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi
Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi recording Teesri Manzil film song, 1966. | Photo: IMAGO/Kamat Neha/Dinodia
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Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar
Indian Bollywood playback singer-duo Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar | Photo: IMAGO/Kamat Neha/Dinodia
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Singer Asha Bhosle.
Indian bollywood singer, Asha Bhosle. | Photo: IMAGO/Solaris/Dinodia
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Asha Bhosle
Commonly referred to as Ashaji, the legendry Indian singer on a visit to promote her Restaurant chain in Dubai. | Photo: Clicksahead
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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Unveils Her Wax Statue
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle during an unveiling of her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi, India. | Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times
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