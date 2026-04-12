Indian Music Loses An Irreplaceable Voice: Asha Bhosle's Life In Pictures

Singer Asha Bhosle is seen here during an event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024. She passes away at 92 in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/18 Bhosle is seen here during an event, in this file photo dated Sept. 8, 2024. | Photo; PTI





2/18 Sisters Lata Mangeshkar with Asha Bhosle seen together. Collectively, the sisters have sung over 40,000 songs in several langauges. | Photo: IMAGO/imageBROKER/dad fotos





3/18 Asha Bhosle is seen here at the promotion event for her new album Love Supreme held at Virgin megastore Times Square, New York City | Photo: IMAGO/Yuki Tanaka / Avalon





4/18 RD Burman with Asha Bhosle | Photo: Wikimedia Commons





5/18 A young AR Rahman With Asha Bhonsle | Courtesy: X





6/18 Asha Bhosle, R. D. Burman and Gulzar | Courtesy: X





7/18 Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey | Courtesy: Facebook





8/18 Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Sound Recordist D.O. Bhansali and Music Director Pyarelal | Courtesy: Facebook





9/18 RD Burman seen with Asha Bhosle. The composer-singer duo were married for 14 years from 1980 to 1994. | Photo: Pinterest





10/18 Asha Bhosle with music directors Shankar Jaikishan and actor Raj Kapoor, for Mera Naam Joker recording. | Courtesy: Instagram





11/18 English band Gorillaz collaborated for their album 'The Mountain' with Asha Bhosle. This was Bhosle's last project. | Courtesy: Instagram





12/18 Asha Bhosle and Ilayaraaja working on a song together. | Courtesy: Facebook





13/18 Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi seen with Asha Bhosle. | Photo: IMAGO/Image Broker/Dad Fotos





14/18 Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi recording Teesri Manzil film song, 1966. | Photo: IMAGO/Kamat Neha/Dinodia





15/18 Indian Bollywood playback singer-duo Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar | Photo: IMAGO/Kamat Neha/Dinodia





16/18 Indian bollywood singer, Asha Bhosle. | Photo: IMAGO/Solaris/Dinodia





17/18 Commonly referred to as Ashaji, the legendry Indian singer on a visit to promote her Restaurant chain in Dubai. | Photo: Clicksahead





18/18 Legendary singer Asha Bhosle during an unveiling of her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi, India. | Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times





