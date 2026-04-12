Indian Music Loses An Irreplaceable Voice: Asha Bhosle's Life In Pictures
On April 12, iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death. Bhosle had received many accolades for her lifetime contribution to the Hindi film industry, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the honour of Padma Vibhushan. She had recorded over 12000 songs in more than 20 languages, both Indian and foreign and was a significant part of several international collaborations with globally renowned musicians.
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