In The Shadow Of Memory: Review Of Tripurari Sharan's 'Antim Aashray'

In the landscape of contemporary Hindi fiction, it is rare to encounter a writer who has witnessed the skeletal framework of the state apparatus from within and yet managed to preserve in his creative vision that vital dust, fragrance, and subterranean reality available only to the most instinctive of novelists. Tripurarari Sharan emerges, in this precise sense, as a singular presence. In his acclaimed debut, ‘Madhopur ka Ghar’, he chart-mapped the slow attrition, displacement, and intergenerational splintering of a north Bihar agrarian village through the non-judgemental eyes of a faithful Labrador named Lora. Extending that same narrative stream and rich reservoir of lived experience onto a far vaster canvas, his new novel, ‘Antim Aashray’ (The Last Refuge), wears a deceptive simplicity, concealing beneath its quiet prose a formidable architecture of social and psychological complexities.