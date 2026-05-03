Diljit Dosanjh Halts Canada Concert, Responds To Khalistani Flags Mid-Show

Summary of this article
Diljit Dosanjh pauses Canada concert after Khalistani flags spotted in crowd.
Singer highlights Punjab advocacy across KBC and Jimmy Fallon appearances globally.
Controversy linked to SFJ criticism following Amitabh Bachchan's KBC episode appearance.
Diljit Dosanjh found himself at the centre of a tense moment during his Canada concert as part of the Aura Tour. The singer paused his performance midway after noticing a section of the audience waving pro-Khalistani flags, choosing to address the situation directly from the stage.
What followed was not confrontation, but a firm and measured response. Diljit spoke about his long-standing effort to represent Punjab on global platforms, pushing back against criticism that often follows him.
Diljit Dosanjh responds to Khalistani flags at Canada concert
It was stated by Diljit that his role is not to engage in charity, but to use his platform to highlight Punjab and its concerns. He added that he has consistently spoken about the state across platforms, including television appearances and international shows.
Referring to his presence on Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was emphasised that these appearances were used to bring attention to Punjab rather than promote personal projects. His remark about critics was clear, as it was suggested that those who disagreed were free to express themselves as they wished.
Context behind Diljit Dosanjh controversy and SFJ threats
The moment comes months after Diljit’s appearance on KBC, where he shared the stage with Amitabh Bachchan and contributed funds towards Punjab flood relief. His gesture had been widely appreciated, though it also drew backlash from certain groups.
Reports indicated that the Sikhs for Justice had criticised him and issued threats following the episode. Despite this, Diljit maintained a consistent stance. It was expressed by him that his message would remain rooted in love and unity, regardless of criticism or trolling.
The concert continued after the brief pause, with Diljit returning to his set. The incident has since sparked conversations online, highlighting the complex intersection of art, identity and politics in global spaces.