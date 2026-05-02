Diljit Dosanjh's Gesture For Fan Has The Internet Swooning

Diljit Dosanjh steals hearts at his Calgary Aura concert by inviting a specially-abled fan on stage and singing for her

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
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A moment from Diljits Calgary show
A moment from Diljit's Calgary show Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Few artists rival Diljit Dosanjh's immense audience connect.

  • A recent concert moment is going viral.

  • He got down on his knees and performed for a specially-abled fan.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh keeps ruling the internet. A moment from his recent concert in Calgary, Canada is winning hearts.

On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen bringing a specially-abled fan on stage and then sitting on his knees as he performed for her. He is seen singing his hit track 'Hass Hass' for her, and the fan is also seen joining and enjoying the special moment on stage.

Diljit shared the video with a caption that read, “CALGARY… AURA TOUR 2026.” Social media was quick to rain love on Diljit, with fans calling the moment “pure gold” and “the kind of stardom that actually matters.” The tour follows the massive success of his Te Dil-Luminati Tour. Last week, Diljit made a buzzy second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alongside his music tours, Diljit is also gearing up for his next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The project also stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12. Its teaser, unveiled recently, has received a positive response. Diljit and Imtiaz had earlier collaborated on Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix and was widely appreciated. Diljit was most recently seen in Border 2.

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