Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh Release Special End Redit 'Kya Kamaal Hai' Video Dedicated To Refugees

"And it is an appeal to ourselves and everybody else to be as positive, loving and kind at this hour. Our subcontinent has seen the devastating effects of the violence of Partition. Let us be the ones to take the message of the futility of violence to the world. This video comes at the end of the film as the titles roll. It's a bonus feature for the viewers of the film and I would encourage the audience to stay back and watch it till the end," the director said.