Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh Release Special End Redit 'Kya Kamaal Hai' Video Dedicated To Refugees

"Director Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday released a special video of the song "Kya Kamaal Hai", which will play during the end credits of the film as a tribute to those forced to leave their homes because of violence and destruction.
Ali said he would want the audience of "Main Vaapas Aaunga" to stay back and watch the video as credits roll.
"Violence, destruction, killing and forced migration is happening all around us. And this song and video is an ode to people that are getting disadvantaged by it daily. This song is a balm to heal the hearts that are crying, to stand in solidarity with all of humanity, no matter what the region," Ali told PTI.
"And it is an appeal to ourselves and everybody else to be as positive, loving and kind at this hour. Our subcontinent has seen the devastating effects of the violence of Partition. Let us be the ones to take the message of the futility of violence to the world. This video comes at the end of the film as the titles roll. It's a bonus feature for the viewers of the film and I would encourage the audience to stay back and watch it till the end," the director said.
Dosanjh, who is currently on his AURA Tour, specially took time out to shoot the video as a tribute to the spirit of the film, a part of which is set against the backdrop of Partition. The movie releases in theatres this Friday.
"Kya Kamaal Hai" brings together the winning quartet of Dosanjh, Ali, composer A R Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
"'If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.' This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video," Ali said, recalling how migration has been one of the defining stories of our times.
"Kya Kamaal Hai' is dedicated to those forced to leave their homes because of war and hatred. It is a cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind," he added.
Starring Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" follows a romance that unfolds across decades, linking the past with the present through recollections of a love that time could not erase.
The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Window Seat Films.