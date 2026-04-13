When Asha Bhosle Visited The RSS Headquarters

Asha Bhosle visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur in October 2024. Her last public performance in the city was in 2015 at Yashwant Stadium.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Asha Bhosle, Mohan Bhagwat
Asha Bhosle with Mohan Bhagwat Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur in October 2024.

  • It was a short visit that had remained out of the public eye.

  • Her last public performance in the city was in 2015 at Yashwant Stadium.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most successful and versatile singers of Indian cinema, left for her heavenly abode on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at the age of 92. From PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, leaders from the political spectrum united to mourn the demise of the playback icon.

Asha Bhosle's visit to RSS HQ, Nagpur

Did you know Asha Bhosle visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur in October 2024? It was a brief visit that many are unaware of. At a June 2024 event in Mumbai, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat launched a book on Bhosle.

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Bhagwat invited the legendary singer to Nagpur. She obliged to the invitation and arrived in the city a day after Vijayadashami and stayed at the RSS headquarters for nearly three hours, according to a report in the Times of India.

It was a low-key visit sans formal public programme. Bhosle also crooned a few of her songs during the short visit.

At the RSS headquarters, Bhosle visited the Sangrahalaya, where there are archival records of the organisation. She also showed interest in sections linked to the initial years of the RSS, informed sources associated with the meeting.

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In January 2025, Bhagwat paid a visit to Bhosle at her Mumbai residence, where she treated him with a meal prepared by herself.

Amar Kulkarni, a senior RSS and Sanskar Bharati, said that Bhosle was expected to sing a special song titled ‘Dhyey Sadhana Amar Rahe' at the organisation's centenary year celebrations.

"The musical track was ready, and the recording was planned after her return from the United States in May 2025. However, due to her ill health, the recording could not take place," he said

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The Padma Vibhushan awardee was again invited to RSS’s Sangh Shiksha Varg concluding ceremony held in Nagpur in June 2025, but she couldn't attend. She wrote to Bhagwat expressing her inability to attend it due to her health.

Her last public performance in the city was in 2015 at Yashwant Stadium.

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