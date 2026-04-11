Ranveer Singh Visits RSS Headquarters, Meets Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Summary of this article
Ranveer Singh made a confidential visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur.
He paid his respects to RSS founder and met the chief.
The actor is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh offered tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during a low-key visit to Nagpur on Friday, where he also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Singh visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh and paid his respects to Hedgewar as well as his successor, second sarsanghchalak Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar. The memorials of both leaders are located within the premises.
According to media reports, RSS representatives briefed the actor on the lives of the organisation’s first two chiefs and explained the historical significance of the site. The actor arrived in Nagpur from Mumbai on a chartered flight around 4 pm. He also interacted with functionaries and learnt about RSS-affiliated cultural body Chitrabharati. He spent around one-and-a-half hours at the headquarters before heading to the memorial. The meeting is described as a courtesy call.
The RSS has not released an official statement on the meeting or its agenda. Singh’s visit comes amid the strong box office performance of his recent release Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on March 19.
Singh had earlier extended greetings to the RSS on the occasion of Vijayadashami during its centenary year, thanking the organisation for its work over the past 100 years and expressing hope that it would continue to inspire in the future.