Ranveer Singh Visits RSS Headquarters, Meets Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The actor visited the Hedgewar Smriti Mandir complex in Nagpur amid the success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published at:
Singh visited the RSS founder memorial in Nagpur
Singh visited the RSS founder memorial in Nagpur Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh made a confidential visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

  • He paid his respects to RSS founder and met the chief.

  • The actor is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh offered tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during a low-key visit to Nagpur on Friday, where he also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Singh visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh and paid his respects to Hedgewar as well as his successor, second sarsanghchalak Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar. The memorials of both leaders are located within the premises.

According to media reports, RSS representatives briefed the actor on the lives of the organisation’s first two chiefs and explained the historical significance of the site. The actor arrived in Nagpur from Mumbai on a chartered flight around 4 pm. He also interacted with functionaries and learnt about RSS-affiliated cultural body Chitrabharati. He spent around one-and-a-half hours at the headquarters before heading to the memorial. The meeting is described as a courtesy call.

International media slams Dhurandhar 2 - X
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: International Critics Slam Ranveer Singh's Film; Call It 'Sociopathic, Hateful Jingoism'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The RSS has not released an official statement on the meeting or its agenda. Singh’s visit comes amid the strong box office performance of his recent release Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on March 19.

Singh had earlier extended greetings to the RSS on the occasion of Vijayadashami during its centenary year, thanking the organisation for its work over the past 100 years and expressing hope that it would continue to inspire in the future.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 23 - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Witnesses Further Dip On 4th Friday
Dhurandhar 2 remains steady on Day 22 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide
Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy - null
Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat - null
RSS Does Not Practice Hindutva Politics, Believes In Nation Building: Mohan Bhagwat
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Priyansh, Prabhsimran, Shreyas Script 6-Wicket Win For Punjab Kings

  2. CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson-Ruturaj Gaikwad Start Proceeding For Chennai | 10/0 (1)

  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

  4. CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  2. ‘We Stand for Dignity, Not Submission’: Iran’s Rep in India on War, Faith & Global Double Standards

  3. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  4. Outlook Cover Story Replug: Brahmanism At The Crossroads

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  2. Why This War: US-Iran Pause Buys Time, But Middle East War Risks Are Far From Over

  3. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

  4. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  5. The Price of Dissent: Why US Students Aren’t Protesting The Iran War

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  3. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  4. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  6. Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

  7. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  8. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz