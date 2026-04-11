Ranveer Singh Visits RSS Headquarters, Meets Chief Mohan Bhagwat

According to media reports, RSS representatives briefed the actor on the lives of the organisation’s first two chiefs and explained the historical significance of the site. The actor arrived in Nagpur from Mumbai on a chartered flight around 4 pm. He also interacted with functionaries and learnt about RSS-affiliated cultural body Chitrabharati. He spent around one-and-a-half hours at the headquarters before heading to the memorial. The meeting is described as a courtesy call.