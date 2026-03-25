Dhurandhar: The Revenge: International Critics Slam Ranveer Singh's Film; Call It 'Sociopathic, Hateful Jingoism'

After the massive success of the first instalment, Dhurandhar 2 arrived in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Like the first part, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also opened to polarised reviews, with strong praise for its patriotic theme, storytelling, production scale, narrative, action and performances, while some criticised the film's tone, labelling it as "propaganda". Dhurandhar 2 has been slammed by a section of international media, criticising the Aditya Dhar directorial for its extreme violence and gore. Here's what they have said.