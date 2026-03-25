Dhurandhar: The Revenge: International Critics Slam Ranveer Singh's Film; Call It 'Sociopathic, Hateful Jingoism'

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 has been criticised by the international media in their reviews.
They slammed the film for extreme gore and barbarism.
Ranveer Singh-starrer is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.
After the massive success of the first instalment, Dhurandhar 2 arrived in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Like the first part, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also opened to polarised reviews, with strong praise for its patriotic theme, storytelling, production scale, narrative, action and performances, while some criticised the film's tone, labelling it as "propaganda". Dhurandhar 2 has been slammed by a section of international media, criticising the Aditya Dhar directorial for its extreme violence and gore. Here's what they have said.
Dhurandhar 2 focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari's (played by Ranveer Singh) rise in Lyari and within the ISI, and his dismantling of the Pakistan-based terror groups, who are behind multiple terrorist attacks in India.
International critics slam Dhurandhar 2
The New York Times' Nicolas Rapold wrote, “The first instalment’s critics might think this sequel further desensitises viewers to violence along national or religious lines. It’s a movie of the current moment, which isn’t exactly a comfort.”
“When you have an entire cinema wincing and covering their eyes at violence upon violence, your movie is too much,” wrote Sarah Manvel for Movies We Texted About, adding, “There is so little enjoyment to be found in Dhurandhar: The Revenge that it’s hard to fathom why audiences are flocking to see all this horror.”
“The brutality and gore is so serious that the use of Rasputin by Boney M in one frankly racist sequence is not actually funny. The entire experience is sociopathic,” Manvel wrote further.
Siddhant Adlakha, in his review for IGN, called the sequel “bigger, longer, and just as vicious in its on-screen butchery, but has far less artistry and visceral allure,” adding that it ”sheds all semblance of human drama in favour of naked political propaganda that reveals the emperor has no clothes.”
“Perhaps the filmmakers could have had the decency to release a completed film, but decency is hardly on the table when the main purpose of Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be stoking a volatile voter block,” he wrote further.
Ranveer Singh's film has received 38% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7/10, while BookMyShow has a rating of 9.5/10 based on over 277,000 votes.
Despite criticism by international media, the film is currently a juggernaut at the box office in India and worldwide. It is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India and galloping towards the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.