Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Massive Drop Of Over 40% On First Monday

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 saw a sharp drop on its first Monday.
Despite the dip, Ranveer Singh's film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India.
Globally, it is galloping towards the Rs 1000 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5 update: Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller made a stellar debut on March 19 and had a strong opening weekend, but it saw a huge drop of over 40% on its first Monday. Despite the downward trend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stormed past the Rs 500 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore club.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 65 crore net from 20,382 shows on its first Monday, taking its total to Rs 519.12 crore net, and gross collection to Rs 619.76 crore, with Rs 43 crore from paid previews. The film opened to Rs 102.55 crore last Thursday, the highest Hindi opener of 2026. Though it saw a dip on Friday, the collections jumped during the weekend, bringing in Rs 113 crore and 114.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday.
Dhurandhar 2 has recorded the highest five-day collection for an Indian film, beating Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Pathaan.
Aditya Dhar's film has grossed Rs 210.00 crore overseas, taking the total worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 829.76 crore.
With the global collections, the sequel has surpassed the lifetime collections of some of the biggest Indian hits, including Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 769 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 807 crore). It is now set to beat Stree 2 and Kantara: Chapter One.
Dhurandhar 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has been lauded by prominent Bollywood and South celebs, but also received criticism from a section of celebs, calling it "propaganda".
Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.