Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Massive Drop Of Over 40% On First Monday

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 65 crore net from 20,382 shows on its first Monday, taking its total to Rs 519.12 crore net, and gross collection to Rs 619.76 crore, with Rs 43 crore from paid previews. The film opened to Rs 102.55 crore last Thursday, the highest Hindi opener of 2026. Though it saw a dip on Friday, the collections jumped during the weekend, bringing in Rs 113 crore and 114.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday.