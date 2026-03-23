Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 450 Crore, Beats Dangal, Baahubali Lifetime Hauls

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update: Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit the screens on March 19, is making noise for both good and bad reasons. While the film is being criticised for extreme gore and violence and labelled as propaganda by a section of the audience, others are all praise for Singh and Aditya Dhar for delivering a riveting sequel. Currently, it is a box office juggernaut, collecting over Rs 450 crore at the domestic market, beating some of the previous big releases.