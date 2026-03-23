Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 450 Crore, Beats Dangal, Baahubali Lifetime Hauls

Dhurandhar 2's first weekend domestic net total is Rs 454.12 crore, and domestic gross collection is Rs 541.97 crore.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar crosses Rs 450 crore mark in India Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2's first weekend domestic net total is Rs 454.12 crore, and domestic gross collection is Rs 541.97 crore.

  • The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 691.32 crore.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer has beaten films like Dangal and Baahubali with its domestic collections.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update: Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit the screens on March 19, is making noise for both good and bad reasons. While the film is being criticised for extreme gore and violence and labelled as propaganda by a section of the audience, others are all praise for Singh and Aditya Dhar for delivering a riveting sequel. Currently, it is a box office juggernaut, collecting over Rs 450 crore at the domestic market, beating some of the previous big releases.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Enters Rs 500 Crore Club Globally

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 4

After an impressive first day (Rs 102.55 crore), Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw a decline in its collections on Day 2, earning Rs 80.72 crore, but witnessed a rise on Day 3, raking in Rs 113 crore. On day four of release, the spy actioner registered an impressive total of Rs 114.85 crore in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. It delivered two consecutive Rs 100 crore days, which is the first for Hindi cinema. The total four-day collections stand at Rs 454.12 crore, including paid previews collections.

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The domestic gross collection is Rs 541.97 crore. Rs 149.35 crore gross has been collected from overseas, taking Dhurandhar 2’s total worldwide gross collection to Rs 691.32 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has also recorded the highest first weekend collection for a Bollywood film. Pushpa 2 (Hindi version) with Rs 291 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with Rs 286.16 crore and Pathaan with Rs 280.75 crore are behind Ranveer Singh's film.

A still from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The film has beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali, by crossing their domestic collections. Dangal had earned Rs 387 crore net in 2016-17, while SS Rajamouli's film had earned Rs 421 crore.

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