Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Enters Rs 500 Crore Club Globally

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's film has broken several records at the box office within three days of its release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in just three days.

  • Globally, Ranveer Singh's film has breached the Rs 500 crore mark.

  • It has left behind films like Jawan, Pathaan and Animal, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the screens on March 19 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi, with paid previews on March 18. The film had a thunderous start at the box office, collecting over Rs 100 crore at the domestic market. Though the collections slowed down on its first Friday, it peaked on Saturday, again crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on Day 3, including paid previews.

A still from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 3

Aditya Dhar's film is currently minting moolah at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, it earned Rs 102.55 crore from 21,633 shows, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the spy actioner raked in Rs 113 crore, with an occupancy rate of 81.65%.

With paid previews' collections of Rs 43 crore, Dhurandhar 2's total box office collection in India stands at Rs 339.27 crore nett.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an overall occupancy of 79.73% on Saturday, with 61.15% in the morning, 82.62% in the afternoon, 84.08% in the evening, and a highest occupancy of 91.08% during night shows.

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Globally, it has breached the Rs 500 crore mark by earning a gross of Rs 501.04 crore. Reportedly, the film is receiving a good response in the overseas market, especially in the USA and Canada. As per a report by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2's third-day performance is historic. It is currently running across 4,405 shows in the North American market.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also starred R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun among others.

The film opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.

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