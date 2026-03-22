Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Enters Rs 500 Crore Club Globally

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the screens on March 19 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi, with paid previews on March 18. The film had a thunderous start at the box office, collecting over Rs 100 crore at the domestic market. Though the collections slowed down on its first Friday, it peaked on Saturday, again crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on Day 3, including paid previews.