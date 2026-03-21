Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 box office crosses Rs 200 crore in two days.
Ranveer Singh film maintains strong momentum despite day two dip.
Global collections indicate record-breaking opening weekend trend.
The Dhurandhar 2 box office collection continues to dominate headlines as the Ranveer Singh-led action drama crosses the Rs 200 crore mark within just two days of release. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has sustained strong momentum despite witnessing its first dip in collections on day two.
After a thunderous opening, the film earned Rs 80.72 crore on Friday, as reported by industry tracking data. While this reflects a drop of around 21.3 percent from its opening day figure of Rs 102.55 crore, the overall performance remains robust. The Hindi version led the charge, contributing Rs 78.94 crore with an occupancy of over 64 percent across more than 19,000 shows.
Dhurandhar 2 box office trends remain strong
Regional language versions recorded comparatively modest numbers. The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.30 crore, while Tamil added Rs 0.44 crore. Kannada and Malayalam markets remained largely subdued. Despite this, the film’s overall occupancy stood at approximately 62.6 percent, indicating sustained audience interest.
The sequel has already crossed multiple milestones. It surpassed Rs 150 crore early on its second day and soon went past Rs 200 crore, overtaking the lifetime collections of several recent releases. At present, its net domestic total stands at Rs 226.27 crore, while gross collections have reached Rs 269.39 crore.
Global performance and record-breaking pace
Globally, Dhurandhar 2 opened to Rs 236.63 crore on day one, with a significant contribution from overseas markets. Paid previews had already built momentum, adding Rs 73.85 crore worldwide before the official release.
The film is now expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark domestically within its opening weekend, with early trends suggesting it could move towards the Rs 300–400 crore range in the coming days.
Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, the film builds on the success of its predecessor, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025.