Inter Miami 3-4 Orlando City: Lionel Messi Stunned As Lions Script 'Greatest Comeback' In MLS History

Marking his 100th appearance for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi had a goal and two assists in their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 clash against Orlando City at Nu Stadium on Saturday (May 2). But the Argentine great ended up drawing the short straw as the visiting Lions produced a sensational 4-3 derby win. The Herons were 3-0 inside the 33rd minute with Messi scoring the third, but Martin Ojeda flipped the script with a hat-trick before Tyrese Spicer's injury-time winner. "Greatest comeback in MLS HISTORY?" read a headline on MLS' website after the Florida derby. Inter Miami have four matches left before the league's seven-week break for the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins.

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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-
Orlando City players celebrate together at the end of the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) battles for the ball with Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6)in the second half during an MLS soccer match, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Facundo Mura
Inter Miami defender Facundo Mura (4) and Orlando City forward Iván Angulo (77) battle for the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) controls the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Guillermo Hoyos
Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos reacts from the sideline in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Martín Ojeda
Orlando City midfielder Martín Ojeda (10) celebrates a goal with team players, Braian Ojeda (8), Iván Angulo (77), Adrián Marín (3), Griffin Dorsey (24), and Eduard Atuesta (20) in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) reacts to a missed chance in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots on goal in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-Lionel Messi
From left, Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10), midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) and forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrate a goal together in the first half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match-NU Stadium
A general view of the NU Stadium prior to a MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon
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