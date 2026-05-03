Inter Miami 3-4 Orlando City: Lionel Messi Stunned As Lions Script 'Greatest Comeback' In MLS History

Orlando City players celebrate together at the end of the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon

1/10 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) battles for the ball with Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6)in the second half during an MLS soccer match, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





2/10 Inter Miami defender Facundo Mura (4) and Orlando City forward Iván Angulo (77) battle for the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





3/10 Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) controls the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





4/10 Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos reacts from the sideline in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





5/10 Orlando City midfielder Martín Ojeda (10) celebrates a goal with team players, Braian Ojeda (8), Iván Angulo (77), Adrián Marín (3), Griffin Dorsey (24), and Eduard Atuesta (20) in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





6/10 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





7/10 Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) reacts to a missed chance in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





8/10 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots on goal in the second half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





9/10 From left, Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10), midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) and forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrate a goal together in the first half during an MLS soccer match against the Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





10/10 A general view of the NU Stadium prior to a MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Orlando City, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Chris Arjoon





