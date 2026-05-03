Inter Miami 3-4 Orlando City: Lionel Messi Stunned As Lions Script 'Greatest Comeback' In MLS History
Marking his 100th appearance for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi had a goal and two assists in their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 clash against Orlando City at Nu Stadium on Saturday (May 2). But the Argentine great ended up drawing the short straw as the visiting Lions produced a sensational 4-3 derby win. The Herons were 3-0 inside the 33rd minute with Messi scoring the third, but Martin Ojeda flipped the script with a hat-trick before Tyrese Spicer's injury-time winner. "Greatest comeback in MLS HISTORY?" read a headline on MLS' website after the Florida derby. Inter Miami have four matches left before the league's seven-week break for the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins.
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