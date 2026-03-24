Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Summary of this article
Mohan Bhagwat asked people to keep a closer watch to identify foreigners and ensure that they do not receive employment here, while stressing there should be no discrimination against Indian citizens.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief reiterated his push for a three-child policy, saying population studies warn a fertility rate below three poses long-term risks.
Bhagwat also called for society to stop forced”religious conversions and said those who wish to return to their original faith should be welcomed back.
Concerns over illegal immigration in India were voiced by RSS president Mohan Bhagwant on Tuesday. He urged people to keep a vigilant eye out for invaders and report them to the police.
Additionally, he reaffirmed his support for a three-child policy, emphasising the necessity of increased birth rates and opposing "forced" religious conversions.
Bhagwat emphasised the problem of illegal immigration in his remarks upon the opening of an ashram here, saying, "People need to keep a closer watch to identify foreigners and ensure that they do not receive employment here." He, however, said that there should be no discrimination against Indian citizens.
Bhagwat's comments against intruders coincide with the approaching assembly elections in several states, particularly West Bengal and Assam, where the problem of illegal immigration has recently gained significant attention. Additionally, the BJP has been discussing it a lot.
On family health and population, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said doctors recommend three children for sound family health, as childhood interactions help individuals develop social skills and the ability to adjust within a group.
According to population research, there are long-term dangers associated with a fertility rate of less than three.
"Countries with low birth rates have actively sought to increase their population above three," he said.
Bhagwat urged reconsideration of India's population policy, stressing that while legal measures can be applied, public understanding is crucial first.
A humanitarian approach requires families to aim for three children rather than two, he said, asserting that this is essential for the welfare of society.
"The government may legislate, but society must stop this on its own. Many who converted to other religions are descendants of Hindus and may wish to return. Those willing should be welcomed back," he said.
The RSS chief also cited the "aggressive" nature of countries like the US and China, and hailed India as more accommodating of others' viewpoints.
"The US may come around and say that our economic model is the best, and everyone should follow it. China may say our model is best suited for everyone. However, India's approach is not about imposing on others; it believes everyone's viewpoint is correct. It is about living according to dharma, truth and cultural pride. The world may be aggressive, but our model emphasises ethical conduct, which the global community can learn from," he said.
According to Bhagwat, he came to open the ashram out of "affection" since ashrams are important in forming one's outlook on life, encouraging pride in one's culture and religion while opposing violence.
He stated that they are essential in the modern era, emphasising that the word "ashram" is specific to Indian culture and has no parallel in any other language.
"An ashram is first a school where life knowledge is taught. Those who stay disciplined and study here can serve society effectively for decades while nurturing their own character," he said.
Bhagwat emphasised that liberation, or moksha, is the ultimate human goal. He explained the four types of human endeavours, with the fourth being dharma, which is imparted through ashram education and holds immense importance.
Additionally, he contrasted traditional Indian education with international systems, pointing out that Finland's highly regarded educational model is similar to the Gurukul-ashram method.
"Here, real knowledge is gained, not just the ability to fill one's stomach," he said, adding that the ashram system instils perseverance and makes life more meaningful through education.
He asserted that India's ancient cultural values and Sanatan Dharma have relevance in today's "turbulent world", and ashrams will remain central in preparing society to uphold these values.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several seers were among those present at the event.