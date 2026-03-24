Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Concerns over illegal immigration in India were voiced by RSS president Mohan Bhagwant on Tuesday. He urged people to keep a vigilant eye out for invaders and report them to the police.



Additionally, he reaffirmed his support for a three-child policy, emphasising the necessity of increased birth rates and opposing "forced" religious conversions.



Bhagwat emphasised the problem of illegal immigration in his remarks upon the opening of an ashram here, saying, "People need to keep a closer watch to identify foreigners and ensure that they do not receive employment here." He, however, said that there should be no discrimination against Indian citizens.