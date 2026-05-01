‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

Supporters take part in a protest against the arrest and detention of workers during the Noida factory protests, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. on April 30, 2026 Photo: Credit: Suresh Kumar Pandey

Supporters take part in a protest against the arrest and detention of workers during the Noida factory protests, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. on April 30, 2026 Photo: Credit: Suresh Kumar Pandey