Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes
In Noida’s industrial lanes, life is measured in daily wages and quiet compromises. As protests over minimum wages spill onto the streets, workers return to cramped rooms, empty gas cylinders, and meals stretched across days. This photo story captures the fragile balance between work, fear, and survival in a system where even a single missed day can cost everything.
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