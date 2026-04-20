Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes

In Noida’s industrial lanes, life is measured in daily wages and quiet compromises. As protests over minimum wages spill onto the streets, workers return to cramped rooms, empty gas cylinders, and meals stretched across days. This photo story captures the fragile balance between work, fear, and survival in a system where even a single missed day can cost everything.

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noida workers protest
Labours returning back to their home after completing their shifts in the factory at Noida Sec 63 to their houses in Chiarsi village nearbye. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOk
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noida workers protest
A policeman watches over labour returning back to their home after completing there shifts in factory at Noida Sec -63 | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest
Police persons stand guard outside a factory at Noida Sector 63 due to recent protest by labours | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK
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noida Sec 57 Industrial Area
Closed factories and increased Police presence in Sec 57 Industrial Area, Noida | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest Broken facade of a factory
Broken facade of a factory building in Noida Sector 57 days after workers protests turned violent | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest
Broken facade of a factory building in Noida Sector 57 days after workers protests turned violent | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest Signs announcing revised wages
Signs announcing revised wages on closed gates of factories in Sec 57 Industrial Area, Noida. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest Single room dwellings in Khoda village
Single room dwellings in Khoda village, Noida inhabited by factory workers | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest
The average factory worker earns Rs 300 a day, and room rents start from Rs 5000 a month, leaving them with no savings to send back to their families in the village | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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factory workers single-room, A woman prepares a meal
A woman prepares a meal for her family in a factory worker's single-room dweling in Khoda village, Noida | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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noida workers protest A single three-story building in Khoda village
A single three-story building in Khoda village can have as many as 15 single rooms occupied by individual families. The rooms are small and windowless, and the residents make do with only two toilets in the building. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/OUTLOOK
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