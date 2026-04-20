Two More Held In Noida Worker Protest Violence Case

Flames billow as a police bike is set ablaze by factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. | Photo: PTI

Flames billow as a police bike is set ablaze by factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. | Photo: PTI