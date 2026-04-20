Two More Held In Noida Worker Protest Violence Case

Accused linked to Bigul Mazdoor Dasta arrested as probe widens into April 13 unrest and social media incitement

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Workers protest over wage hike: Noida
Flames billow as a police bike is set ablaze by factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two more accused, linked to ‘Bigul Mazdoor Dasta’, arrested in Noida protest violence case.

  • Police say they incited crowds and were in contact with alleged mastermind Aditya Anand.

  • April 13 wage protest turned violent amid “misleading posts”, leading to arson and multiple FIRs.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested two more accused in connection with the recent violence during protests by workers in Noida, officials said on Monday.

Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, the accused, were detained on Sunday and are suspected of planning violent and provocative acts during the demonstrations.

The police claim that both were active members of "Bigul Mazdoor Dasta" and contributed to the mobilisation and incitement of protesters during the sit-ins that took place under the control of the Phase-2 police station, where a complaint has already been filed in relation to the incidents.

According to the police, Thakur, who lives in north Delhi, was in Noida on the day of the incident and kept in close communication with Aditya Anand, the purported mastermind of the disturbance.

According to officials, the police conducted a thorough investigation and prolonged questioning before making the arrests.

Additional legal actions are being taken against the accused.

On April 18, the "mastermind" of the demonstration, Aditya Anand, of Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, was arrested by Noida police and the UP Special Task Force, which is also investigating the crime.

According to the police, during the factory workers' protest for a wage hike on April 13, "misleading posts" were circulated through some social media accounts with the intent to disturb public peace and law and order. A mob subsequently resorted to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, targeting vehicles, private property and public assets.

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Flames billow as a police bike is set ablaze by factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. - Source: PTI
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Police personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. - | Photo: PTI
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Police personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. - | Photo: PTI
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Noida: Wreckage of vehicles is seen after they were burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. - PTI
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Multiple FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. 

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