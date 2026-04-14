UP Raises Minimum Wages After Noida Protests, Rates Effective Retrospectively

Summary of this article
Unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers will see revised monthly wages across Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and other districts.
The decision was cleared by a high-powered committee and approved by the Chief Minister after consultations with stakeholders.
The move follows large-scale and at times violent protests by factory workers demanding higher wages and better conditions.
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with the revised rates effective retrospectively from April 1, officials said on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the hike was approved by a high-powered committee and cleared by the Chief Minister late on Monday night. “The wage increase has been decided by the high-powered committee,” she said, adding that it was approved by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Under the revised structure, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059, while skilled workers will get ₹16,868, according to an official statement.
In other municipal corporation areas, monthly wages have been fixed at ₹13,006 for unskilled workers, ₹14,306 for semi-skilled workers and ₹16,025 for skilled workers.
For the remaining districts, unskilled workers will earn ₹12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹13,591, and skilled workers ₹15,224.
The government said the revision followed consultations with employers’ associations and labour organisations, with suggestions and objections considered to reach a “balanced and practical” decision.
The move comes after large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, where thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in some areas, prompting the government to form a committee to address the issue and engage with both workers and employers.