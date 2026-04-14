UP Raises Minimum Wages After Noida Protests, Rates Effective Retrospectively

Police personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. | Photo: PTI

Police personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. | Photo: PTI