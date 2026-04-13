Noida Factory Workers Protest Turns Violent Over Wage Hike Demands

Factory workers in Noida staged a protest for wage hike on Monday that turned violent with arson and stone-pelting in Phase-2 and Sector 60.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Noida: Wreckage of vehicles is seen after they were burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Factory workers in Noida’s Phase-2 and Sector 60 protested for long-pending wage hike and salary revision.

  • Protest turned violent with vandalism, stone-pelting and a vehicle set on fire, causing traffic disruption.

  • Police have deployed forces, monitoring the area and appealing for calm while restoring normalcy.

Workers’ demands for a hike in wages led to violent protests in parts of Noida on Monday, as incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

According to PTI, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas, PTI reported.

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation.

“The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order,” police said in a statement.

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Noida: Wreckage of vehicles is seen after they were burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. - PTI
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Authorities have also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

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