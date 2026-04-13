Noida Factory Workers Protest Turns Violent Over Wage Hike Demands

Noida: Wreckage of vehicles is seen after they were burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. Photo: PTI

Noida: Wreckage of vehicles is seen after they were burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. Photo: PTI