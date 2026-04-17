Why is Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam, Daughter of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Making Headlines?

Earlier this week, Roopam, announced a series of worker welfare measures urging labourers to maintain peace and stating that "violence is not the answer." She appealed to workers to maintain peace and normalcy and warned of strict action against those found indulging in violence and creating anarchy in the wake of the recent violent stir by labourers demanding a pay hike. Speaking to ANI, Roopam said, "I thank the Chief Minister and the high-powered committee for accepting the workers' primary demand of wage increase. Furthermore, other directives have been issued, including ensuring that workers' wages are credited to their accounts before the 10th of every month”.