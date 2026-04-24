Opposition Files New Motion In Rajya Sabha Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition has accused the poll panel of inaction regarding complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "address to the nation" on 18 April, delivered ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Addressing concerns raised by various parties, the notice stated: "As on the date of this notice, Gyanesh Kumar has issued no show-cause notice, no advisory, and no public response to any of the said complaints." Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose submitted the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.