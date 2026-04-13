From Chief Minister T Rajya Sabha: The Final Phase Of Nitish Kumar’s Political Journey

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan administers oath to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a member of the House during a ceremony at the former's chamber at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman are also seen. Photo: Source: PTI

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan administers oath to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a member of the House during a ceremony at the former's chamber at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman are also seen. Photo: Source: PTI