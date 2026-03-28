Power Shift In Bihar: Why Is The Transition From Nitish Kumar Taking Time?

Senior journalist Pushyamitra does not see any reason why Nitish Kumar would want to remain Chief Minister. Speaking about his continued activity and the delay in the transfer of power, he said, “I don’t think Nitish would want to stay. The matter is stuck for two reasons. One is the RSS, and within the BJP, there is disagreement over the face. Samrat Choudhary is not the RSS’s preference. The RSS wants a new face, possibly from a Dalit or EBC background. On the other hand, the JD(U) has its own grievances, which is why the deal is taking time to finalise. JD(U) wants, in place of the Chief Minister’s post, not just the Deputy Chief Minister’s position but also the Home Department and the Speaker’s post.”