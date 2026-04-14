BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, right front, with BJP National President and NDA candidate Nitin Nabin, centre front, during voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, at Vidhan Sabha in Patna. | Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, right front, with BJP National President and NDA candidate Nitin Nabin, centre front, during voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, at Vidhan Sabha in Patna. | Photo: PTI