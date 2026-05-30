Evict Me By Force, Says Rabri Devi On Her Bungalow Being Allotted To A Bihar Minister

Rabri Devi has dared the Bihar government to evict her by force after her official bungalow was allotted to a JD(U) minister.
The RJD leader accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of targeting her family through political harassment.
The bungalow has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute, with Rabri Devi refusing to vacate the government-allotted residence.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the state government after her official bungalow was allotted to a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.
Reacting angrily to the development, Rabri Devi said, “If they want to evict me, let them come and evict me by force. I am not going to leave on my own.” She described the move as political vendetta by the NDA government against her and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The bungalow, located in one of Patna’s most prestigious areas, was allotted to Rabri Devi during her tenure as Chief Minister. After the NDA returned to power, the government decided to reallocate the residence to a senior JD(U) minister.
Rabri Devi’s son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the decision, calling it an “act of political vendetta” and “petty politics.” The RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar government of misusing administrative machinery to harass opposition leaders and their families.
The allocation of the bungalow has been a contentious issue for several years. The Bihar government had earlier issued notices asking Rabri Devi to vacate the premises, but she has consistently refused, citing her status as a former Chief Minister and ongoing legal matters.