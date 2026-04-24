BJP's First CM In Bihar: What Lies Ahead In The Samrat Era?

However, relations between Shakuni Choudhary and Nitish soon deteriorated, and he later joined the RJD. During that period, Samrat Choudhary became Agriculture Minister in Rabri Devi’s cabinet, even though he was not a member of either House. Questions were also raised about whether he met the age requirement for the post, and he had to step down within six months. The following year, he contested from Parbatta Assembly constituency on an RJD ticket and won. That was his first electoral victory. Even in 2010, when the RJD won only 22 seats across the state, Samrat retained Parbatta. Because of this, many people believe his political career began with the RJD. Before joining the BJP, Samrat, like his father, spent time in several political parties. In 2013, he stood by Nitish at a time when Nitish needed support the most. That year is considered a turning point in his career. When Nitish broke ties with the BJP, Samrat reportedly helped secure the support of 13 RJD MLAs to stabilise the Janata Dal (United) government.