Social Engineering Politics: Why BJP Emphasises OBC Candidates In First List?

Since the reports of the Bihar caste survey came out, the INDIA bloc has made OBCs and extremely backward classes (EBCs) the central point of political mobilisation. Though it was under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar —who recently jumped the boat to again ally with the BJP— that the opposition started pushing for the caste census; even after his departure, it hasn’t lost the resonance. During his Bharat Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi several times promised a nationwide caste census. He even stepped into a controversy when he asked a journalist about the caste of his employer. In this backdrop, giving 29 per cent of Lok Sabha seats in the first list to the OBCs seems to be a significant political step, says analysts.

However, this is not the only instance when the BJP has given consecutive signals to the community. After the 2023 assembly elections, the party chose Mohan Yadav —a Yadav leader— as the CM of Madhya Pradesh. One of the senior political analysts then said, “The selection of Yadav is not only an indication to OBCs, rather it is a move to woo Yadav communities of Bihar and the UP — who have been traditionally vote bank of RJD and SP respectively.”