Nitish Kumar’s Chosen One: Bihar Gets A BJP CM, As Samrat Era Begins

However, relations between Shakuni Choudhary and Nitish Kumar later deteriorated, and they parted ways. Shakuni Choudhary then joined the RJD. During that period, Samrat Choudhary became Agriculture Minister in Rabri Devi’s cabinet, even though he was not a member of either House at the time. Questions were also raised about whether he met the age requirements for the ministerial post, and he had to step down within six months. The following year, however, he contested from Parbatta Assembly constituency on an RJD ticket and won. That was his first election victory. Even in 2010, when the RJD won only 22 seats statewide, Samrat retained Parbatta. For this reason, many people believe his political career began with the RJD. But Vivekanand Singh Kushwaha argues that Samrat’s political journey actually began alongside Nitish Kumar during the Samata Party days, when both he and his father were involved in the movement to make Nitish Chief Minister, and Samrat even faced police lathi charges during that period.