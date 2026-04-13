BJP likely to elect its first CM in Bihar on Tuesday

Jaiswal, however, flinched when journalists asked him to name the favourites for the top job, saying, "It is the collective prerogative of the legislature party. I should not hazard any guess. Let Shivraj Singh Chouhan come tomorrow. All will be clear." Neither Saraogi nor Jaiswal spoke about the swearing in ceremony, although speculations are rife that it will take place on April 14, with rumours afloat that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could take time off his busy schedule for the purpose.