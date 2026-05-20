Anand Mohan Alleges JD(U) ‘Sidelining’ Nitish Kumar, Questions Ministerial Appointments

Veteran Bihar leader Anand Mohan Singh has accused the Janata Dal (United) of sidelining former chief minister Nitish Kumar and alleged the existence of a “wallet culture” in ministerial appointments, according to a report by Indian Express.
The former MP expressed displeasure over his son, JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, not being inducted into the new NDA government headed by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
“My son, Chetan Anand, who saved the Nitish Kumar government during the floor test in 2024, should have been made a minister. Jo sarkar bachayega, wo sarkar chalayega bhi,” Anand Mohan said.
He also alleged that some JD(U) leaders were facilitating ministerial appointments through monetary influence.
‘Nitish Kumar Being Buried Alive’
Anand Mohan further claimed that Nitish Kumar was gradually being pushed aside within the party and pointed to the absence of the former chief minister’s photographs from political posters in Bihar.
Nitish Kumar had stepped down as chief minister after being elected to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for Samrat Choudhary to become Bihar’s first BJP chief minister.
The JD(U) strongly rejected the allegations. Minister Lesi Singh said, “No power on Earth can bury Nitish Kumar alive.”
JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh also questioned Anand Mohan over whether his wife, Sheohar MP Lovely Anand, and son had received election tickets through financial considerations.
Why Is Anand Mohan Upset?
Party sources told Indian Express that Anand Mohan Singh has been unhappy since Chetan Anand was left out of the cabinet despite his perceived influence in Bihar’s Kosi region.
Sources also claimed he was upset over Sheohar MLA Shweta Gupta being inducted as a minister.
Chetan Anand had joined the JD(U) from the RJD in 2024 and was shifted from Sheohar to Nabinagar due to electoral calculations.
Anand Mohan Singh emerged as a prominent upper-caste leader during Bihar’s Mandal-era politics in the 1990s.
Though his political influence weakened during his long imprisonment, the family regained relevance after Chetan Anand became an MLA in 2020 and Lovely Anand won the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat in 2024.
The family continues to wield influence among upper-caste voters in Bihar’s Kosi belt, particularly in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul.