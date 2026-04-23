JD(United) Says CM Post Ceded To ‘Reciprocate Support’ After Nitish Kumar Exit

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, right, with JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha, left, and Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar after he joins the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, right, with JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha, left, and Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar after he joins the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI