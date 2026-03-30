End Of An Era: After Over Two Decades,  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Steps Down From Legislative Council

The timing of the resignation is politically significant as well. Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha has largely been read as part of a bigger transition underway in Bihar’s power structure, with the Bharatiya Janata Party steadily strengthening its position within the NDA in the state and preparing to give a Chief Minister. His shift to the Rajya Sabha has created space for discussion about the future of Janata Dal (United), which, despite remaining in government, has seen its organisational influence narrow over time. Within the party, the recent public visibility of his son Nishant Kumar has also triggered conversations about succession. This is an unusual development for a leader who built much of his political image in opposition to dynastic politics. At the same time, JD(U)’s negotiations over key positions within the alliance and the continuing uncertainty over leadership arrangements largely indicate that the transition in Bihar is still unfolding rather than settled.