Nitish Kumar Elected JD (U) president For 4th time Striaght

Summary of this article
Nitish Kumar was elected unopposed as the national president of Janata Dal (United), as no other candidate filed a nomination.
This marks the fourth time the 75-year-old leader has taken charge of the party, after already leading it since Rajiv Ranjan Singh resigned ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The election was announced by returning officer Aneel Prasad Hegde, who said the uncontested result reflects the party workers’ and leaders’ continued trust in Kumar’s leadership.
New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Tuesday elected JD (U) president unopposed with no other candidate filing nomination for the party's top post.
This is the fourth time Kumar, 75, has become the party chief.
Already helming the party since Lalan Singh resigned from the post ahead of Lok Sabha polls in December 2023, Kumar was recently elected to Rajya Sabha.
Returning officer Aneel Prasad Hegde, a former Rajya Sabha member, announced the name of Kumar, who was not present as he was participating in the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Bihar.
"I declare Nitish Kumar as the party's national president since no other nomination has been filed," Hegde announced and handed over the certificate of his election to JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh at the party's central office here.
"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the post of party's national president is not merely an organisational process. Rather, it stands as clear evidence of the unwavering trust reposed in him by the party's workers, leaders, and supporters," Prasad said.
"It serves as a natural affirmation of his visionary leadership, robust organizational capabilities, and unwavering dedication to public service," the senior JD (U) leader added.
Kumar filed his nomination on Thursday. Jha, who was one of the proposers for Kumar, had submitted his nomination at the party's central office here. Kumar did not come to Delhi to file his nomination.
The last date for filing of nomination was March 22, while the date for the scrutiny of documents of the candidates was March 23.
According to the party, the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination for the party expired at 11 am on Tuesday. PTI PK ZMN