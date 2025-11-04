National

From Lalu Prasad To Tejashwi: How RJD Has Championed Secular Politics In Bihar - In Photos

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family’s political journey are one of Bihar’s most prominent political families. Characterised by Lalu’s rise as a leader of the people, and a secular font in bihar politics. Starting as a student leader at Patna University, Lalu was elected to the Lok Sabha at 29-years-old, making him one of Bihar’s youngest members of parliament. He became Chief Minister in 1990 and served two terms. In 1997, the fodder scam allegations caused Lalu to break away from Janata Dal and form the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD has always remained a font that has allighned with secular allies,In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD formed a "Grand Alliance" (Mahagathbandhan). The younger Yadav won his first MLA seat and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Minister for Public Works at 26-years-old. Like his father, he was one of the youngest people to hold a leadership post.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_1
Lalu and RJD's history of secular-socialist politics | Photo: Outlook Archive
1/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_3
Rise of backward class empowerment and inclusive politics post-Mandal Commission | Photo: Wikipedia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_4
Lalu allied himself with the secular fonts, he was seen with Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Left leaders in joint rallies. | Photo: Outlook Archive
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_5
With women representation, RJD assumed power in 1997 with Rabri Devi as CM | Photo: Outlook Archive
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_6
Lalu was continued to be seen with Left and socialist leaders protesting against various policies of NDA | Photo: IMAGO
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_7
Lalu allighned himself with a pragmatic secular font in mahagathbandhan in 2015 | Photo: IMAGO
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_2
Not only choosing secularism as a rhetoric, but as a condition Tejaswi And RJD in the waqf bachao protest | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_8
With new leadership in Tejaswi, RJD continued its popularity amidst the lower caste | Photo: Outlook Archive
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Tejashwi a visual journey of RJD politics_Lalu
Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi during RJD rally in Darbhanga, a crowd of diversity | Photo: Outlook Archive
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Proteas Lose Ferreira; Breetzke, Linde At Crease | SA 205/5 (38)

  2. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  3. When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

  4. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  4. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  5. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  3. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release