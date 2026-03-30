Nitish Kumar Set To Resign From Bihar Legislative Council Today

Summary of this article
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to resign as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).
The move, weeks after the Rajya Sabha polls where NDA swept seats, is seen as paving the way for Nitish Kumar's eventual exit from the Chief Minister's post.
Senior JD(U) leaders held closed-door meetings at his residence amid some pleas for him to stay in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the state Legislative Council today, just weeks after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Kumar, the longtime JD(U) supremo and Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, secured a Rajya Sabha seat unopposed on March 16 as part of the NDA's sweep in the biennial elections. Under Article 101(2) of the Indian Constitution (and corresponding provisions), a person elected to both Parliament and a state legislature must resign from one within 14 days. The deadline for Kumar falls on March 30, prompting his expected resignation as MLC today.
Sources indicate the step is procedural but carries broader implications. It clears the path for Kumar to fully transition to national politics as an MP, while opening the door for leadership changes in Bihar. There has been speculation that he may step down as Chief Minister soon after, potentially leading to a new NDA government with greater BJP influence, marking the first time the party could lead the state directly. Kumar has previously expressed a long-held desire to serve in both state and parliamentary houses.
On the eve of the resignation, senior JD(U) leaders gathered at the Chief Minister's residence for discussions, with some urging him to reconsider and continue guiding the state. However, party colleagues confirmed he is firm on the decision. Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar had earlier noted the March 30 deadline.
This development comes months after Kumar took oath as CM for the 10th time following the 2025 assembly elections. His move to Rajya Sabha is being viewed by analysts as the possible end of an era in Bihar politics, characterized by his "Sushasan" (good governance) mantra, frequent alliances, and strategic switches. He is expected to continue supporting the new state government while focusing on parliamentary duties.