Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era

Summary of this article
Takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP after being elected unopposed in biennial polls
Resigns from Bihar Legislative Council; shift clears path for new Chief Minister
Janata Dal (United) looks to strengthen role within National Democratic Alliance at Centre
Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, marking an end to Nitish’s era in Bihar politics. This is the final step before he hands over the reign of Bihar to his successor. He is expected to return to Bihar and resign as Chief Minister.
The Janata Dal (United) leader was administered the oath in the Upper House in New Delhi, shortly after being elected unopposed in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. His entry into Parliament comes after he resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, in line with constitutional requirements that prevent holding dual memberships.
Nitish Kumar’s move is widely seen as the beginning of a leadership transition in Bihar, where he has been the central political figure for nearly two decades. His shift to Parliament is expected to pave the way for a new Chief Minister, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance likely to take a call on succession soon.
The development underscores a broader political recalibration within the alliance, as it balances governance in Bihar with strategic positioning at the Centre.
Having served nine terms as Chief Minister before this and earlier as a Union minister, Nitish Kumar’s return to Parliament marks a renewed national role after a long gap. His presence in the Rajya Sabha is expected to strengthen the voice of the Janata Dal (United) in national policymaking and coalition dynamics.
Nitish Kumar’s transition is being viewed as the closing phase of an era in Bihar politics, where his governance model and political manoeuvring defined the state’s trajectory. His move to the Upper House reflects both continuity and change—continuity in influence, but a shift in arena.
With the NDA preparing for the next phase in Bihar, the focus now turns to leadership succession and how the state’s political equations evolve in the post-Nitish phase.