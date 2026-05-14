Mystery Behind Chandranath Rath's Murder Deepens AS SIT Alleges Sharpshooter Is From UP

Police personnel escort one of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, at the Barasat Court, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Photo: PTI

Police personnel escort one of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, at the Barasat Court, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Photo: PTI