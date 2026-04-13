Karan Aujla Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Plays Her Old Tauba Tauba Video

Summary of this article
Karan Aujla honoured Asha Bhosle during his Mumbai 2.0 concert.
The concert visuals of her photos from '1933–2026' and old clips of her Dubai performance.
Bhosle performed the song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s 2024 film Bad Newz at the event.
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness, including a chest infection and exhaustion. She was 92.
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla honoured Asha Bhosle during his Mumbai 2.0 concert. It showed visuals of her photos from '1933–2026' and old clips of her Dubai performance, where the icon crooned her song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s 2024 film Bad Newz. The emotional tribute moved the crowd.
Karan Aujla's tribute to Asha Bhosle at the Mumbai 2.0 concert
Following criticism over his previous Mumbai performance during Holi 2026, Karan announced a new show titled Mumbai 2.0 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, held on April 12, 2026, where he delivered an energetic performance.
Several videos from the concert have surfaced on social media, including his heartfelt tribute to the icon which was the highlight of Karan Aujla's Mumnbai 2.0 concert. The crowd lauded and cheered during the emotional moment.
When Karan Aujla praised Asha Bhosle
In December 2024, Aujla shared a post on his social media after Asha Bhosle's performance of Tauba Tauba at the Dubai event. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments.A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument (sic)."
He added, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together (sic)."
Asha Bhosle funeral details
Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place today at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. She will be laid to rest with full state honours.