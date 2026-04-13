Karan Aujla Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Plays Her Old Tauba Tauba Video

Karan Aujla honoured Asha Bhosle during his Mumbai 2.0 concert. It showed visuals of her photos from '1933–2026' and old clips of her Dubai performance, where the icon crooned her song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Karan Aujla, Asha Bhosle
Karan Aujla honours Asha Bhosle at Mumbai concert Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karan Aujla honoured Asha Bhosle during his Mumbai 2.0 concert.

  • The concert visuals of her photos from '1933–2026' and old clips of her Dubai performance.

  • Bhosle performed the song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s 2024 film Bad Newz at the event.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness, including a chest infection and exhaustion. She was 92.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla honoured Asha Bhosle during his Mumbai 2.0 concert. It showed visuals of her photos from '1933–2026' and old clips of her Dubai performance, where the icon crooned her song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s 2024 film Bad Newz. The emotional tribute moved the crowd.

Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Iconic Singer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Karan Aujla's tribute to Asha Bhosle at the Mumbai 2.0 concert

Following criticism over his previous Mumbai performance during Holi 2026, Karan announced a new show titled Mumbai 2.0 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, held on April 12, 2026, where he delivered an energetic performance.

Several videos from the concert have surfaced on social media, including his heartfelt tribute to the icon which was the highlight of Karan Aujla's Mumnbai 2.0 concert. The crowd lauded and cheered during the emotional moment.

When Karan Aujla praised Asha Bhosle

In December 2024, Aujla shared a post on his social media after Asha Bhosle's performance of Tauba Tauba at the Dubai event. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments.A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument (sic)."

Related Content
Asha Bhosle - Illustration
Remembering Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice That Will Continue To Reign Across Generations
Karan Aujla announces Mumbai 2.0 concert - Instagram/Karan Aujla
After Concert Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Show, Offers Free Entry For Previous Ticket Holders
Karan Aujla Delhi concert - X
Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Faces Backlash Over Poor Management, People Call It 'Disaster'
Karan Aujla To Begins His 11-City Tour Fom Delhi - Instagram
Karan Aujla India Tour 2026: 50-Foot Stage, Stadium Scale Ambitions
Related Content

He added, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together (sic)."

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra pay tributes to Asha Bhosle - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asha Bhosle funeral details

Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place today at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. She will be laid to rest with full state honours.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official

  2. IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up Heat On India Debut Debate With Sensational Performances

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After MI Vs RCB, Match 20?

  4. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings From The Front With Match-Winning Half-Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  2. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

  3. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  4. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  5. 163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  3. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

  4. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  5. West Asia War: Trump Says US To Block Strait Of Hormuz As Ceasefire Talks Fail In Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  2. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  3. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  4. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law

  5. US Orders Blockade of Iranian Ports via Hormuz

  6. Karan Aujla Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Plays Her Old Tauba Tauba Video

  7. Paris Marathon 2026: Yemaneberhan Crippa Makes History While Shure Demise Smashes Course Record

  8. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death