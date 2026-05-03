From Last To First: Golden Tempo Wins Kentucky Derby 2026 In Sensational Fashion
Golden Tempo and jockey Jose Ortiz etched their names into the horse racing history books after winning the Kentucky Derby 2026 at Churchill Downs on Friday (May 2) in a sensational fashion. The three-year-old American thoroughbred was last in a field of 18 horses for much of the race, covering at least 10 furlongs for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports", but when the time the event ended, it won by a neck, with a time of 2:02.27. The win also helped Cherie DeVaux become the first woman to win the event as a trainer. The latest iteration marked the 152nd running, continuing its legacy as America's longest continuously held sporting event. Also known as the "Run for the Roses" and serving as the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, it is held each year on the first Saturday in May in Louisville. Here are our top photos from the Kentucky Derby, an event that continues to blend high-speed competition with fashion and deep-rooted tradition.
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