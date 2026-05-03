From Last To First: Golden Tempo Wins Kentucky Derby 2026 In Sensational Fashion

Golden Tempo and jockey Jose Ortiz etched their names into the horse racing history books after winning the Kentucky Derby 2026 at Churchill Downs on Friday (May 2) in a sensational fashion. The three-year-old American thoroughbred was last in a field of 18 horses for much of the race, covering at least 10 furlongs for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports", but when the time the event ended, it won by a neck, with a time of 2:02.27. The win also helped Cherie DeVaux become the first woman to win the event as a trainer. The latest iteration marked the 152nd running, continuing its legacy as America's longest continuously held sporting event. Also known as the "Run for the Roses" and serving as the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, it is held each year on the first Saturday in May in Louisville. Here are our top photos from the Kentucky Derby, an event that continues to blend high-speed competition with fashion and deep-rooted tradition.

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Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Jockey Jose L. Ortiz
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz celebrates after riding Golden Tempo to victory the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
1/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Jockey Jose L. Ortiz
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz celebrates after riding Golden Tempo to victory in the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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2/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Jockey Jose L. Ortiz
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz celebrates after riding Golden Tempo to victory the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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3/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Jockey Jose L. Ortiz
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz, left, is congratulated by Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Renegade, after riding Golden Tempo to victory during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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4/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Golden Tempo
Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
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5/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Jose L. Ortiz
Golden Tempo, left, ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky . | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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6/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos- Fans watch as Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos- Fans watch as Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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7/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz celebrates after riding Golden Tempo (19) to victory the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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8/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Bob Dean
Bob Dean reacts after winning his bet on a race before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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9/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
Fans watch a video board before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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10/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
A woman holds drinks as people pass before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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11/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
A woman wears a hat before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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12/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
Fans head to the grandstand before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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13/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Garey Faulkner
Garey Faulkner wears a hat before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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14/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
A woman wears a hat before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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15/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson smokes a cigar before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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16/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-Andrew Lin
Andrew Lin reacts as he watches a race on a screen before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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17/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
Fans stand under cover before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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18/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
A fan places a bet before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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19/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-
A race fan wears a colorful jacket before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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20/20
Kentucky Derby 2026 Tradition, fashion and horse racing photos-A race fan
A race fan arrives before the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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