Wolves 1-1 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Bueno Header Rescues Point Against 10-Man Black Cats
Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back to hold Sunderland to a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League 2025-26 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Sunderland struck first in the 17th minute, when Nordi Mukiele rose highest to head home from a corner. However, the Black Cats saw Daniel Ballard sent off in the 24th minute following a VAR review for violent conduct after he pulled Tolu Arokodare's hair. Wolves pressed forward to capitalise on their numerical advantage, and Santiago Bueno headed home Hugo Bueno's cross in the 54th minute to level the scores. The hosts continued to create more chances, but failed to find a winner.
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