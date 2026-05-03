OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal, UWCL: Holders Knocked Out After Jule Brand's Late Winner
Forward Jule Brand scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute as OL Lyonnes beat titleholder Arsenal 3-1 to reach the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday. Goals from captain Wendie Renard and striker Kadidiatou Diani put Lyon 2-0 up at halftime, but Alessia Russo’s competition-leading ninth goal looked to have sent the game into extra time. But Brand latched onto Melchie Dumornay’s pass to make it 4-3 on aggregate for record eight-time champion Lyon, which lost the first leg 2-1.
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