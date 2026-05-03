OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal, UWCL: Holders Knocked Out After Jule Brand's Late Winner

Forward Jule Brand scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute as OL Lyonnes beat titleholder Arsenal 3-1 to reach the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday. Goals from captain Wendie Renard and striker Kadidiatou Diani put Lyon 2-0 up at halftime, but Alessia Russo’s competition-leading ninth goal looked to have sent the game into extra time. But Brand latched onto Melchie Dumornay’s pass to make it 4-3 on aggregate for record eight-time champion Lyon, which lost the first leg 2-1.

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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Women's Champions League Soccer-
Lyonnes players celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Lyonnes fans
Lyonnes fans celebrate at the the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Wendie Renard
Lyonnes' Wendie Renard celebrates at the the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Emily Fox
Arsenal's Emily Fox, right, vies for the ball with Lyonnes' Vicki Becho during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Lyonnes Jule Brand
Lyonnes' Jule Brand, left, scores her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-
Lyonnes' Jule Brand celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Leah Williamson
Arsenal's Leah Williamson reacts during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Alessia Russo
Arsenal players celebrate after Alessia Russo, 3rd left, scored their side's first goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Smilla Holmberg
Arsenal's Smilla Holmberg and Alessia Russo, left, drive the ball past Lyonnes' Selma Bacha, eon the ground, during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Lyonnes fans
Lyonnes fans cheer during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Lyonnes Wendie Renard
Lyonnes' Wendie Renard, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Womens Champions League Soccer-Enlarged pictures of Lyonnes players
Enlarged pictures of Lyonnes players are placed on seats during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, in Decines, outside Lyon, France. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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