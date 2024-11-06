From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

With Donald Trump set for an unprecedented return to the White House with a sweeping victory, defying exit polls that predicted a close race with Vice-President Kamala Harris, media in the US and across the world have reacted with a range of differing perspectives on the reasons for the win and what lies ahead. Here are some headlines from various publications:
Donald Trump Returns to Power, Ushering in New Era of Uncertainty – The New York Times
The NYT says Trump’s rise signals a dangerous turn for American democracy. Trump’s victory is premised upon promises of radical changes and retribution and how his win will prove to be a potential threat to the country’s institutions, given his history of undermining the rule of law, stoking division, and challenging fundamental democratic principles.
He’s Don It Again! – New York Post
The New York Post article is all praise for newly elected President Donald Trump with the story summarising how the Republican managed to pull off a “comeback for the ages”. While words and phrases like “supreme confidence”, “dogged by unprecedented criminal indictments” were used for Trump, Harris and Biden were associated with words like “disastrous” and “disavowing”.
Fear triumphs over hope as Trump wins the presidency – how did it happen? –The Guardian
The Guardian describes Donald Trump’s victory as "craziness," arguing that electing him a second time, despite his criminal convictions, lies, and attempts to overthrow the government, is a catastrophic choice for America and the world, especially given Kamala Harris’s competence and potential to make history as the first female president.
From the Israel-Gaza war to Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump's win will send shock waves around the world – Australian Broadcasting Corporation
The ABC News article says with Donald Trump back in power, a lot is going to change around the world starting with Ukraine. Trump's stance on NATO, which he has criticised for its cost to the US, and his ambiguous relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raises concerns about the future of US support for Ukraine.
A powerful mandate hands Trump free rein – BBC
The story highlights how Donald Trump's return to power signals a dramatic political realignment in America, with promises to reshape the federal government and implement policies that reflect his conservative vision, including mass deportations, tax breaks, and tariffs.
It was anger that won Trump this election – Al Jazeera
The story suggests how anger became a political weapon in Donald Trump’s arsenal, resonating with frustrated working-class Americans facing economic inequality. His promises, including mass deportations and economic reform, seem to have worked in his favour.
Donald Trump’s Revenge – The New Yorker
The New Yorker article highlights the Democratic Party’s shortcomings that contributed to the 'catastrophic' outcome, resulting in the victory of a man plagued by his many scandals and convicted of several crimes.