Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?

Trump has promised to slap tariffs on all imported goods. Most will be between 10 to 20 percent, though Chinese products will have tariffs up to 60 percent. The higher tariffs is to encourage people to buy American. However, since US supermarkets are filled with imported goods, mostly from China, higher tariffs will mean higher costs. This will initially hurt American consumers. Perhaps as manufacturing picks up in a year or two the situation will ease, but tariffs can hurt in the short term. Tariff wars will not make things any easier for American consumers. As countries will impose retaliatory tariffs against US goods.