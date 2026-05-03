Newcastle 3-1 Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Survive Scare To End Losing Run

Newcastle United's William Osula celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

1/3 Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross, left, and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





2/3 Newcastle United's Dan Burn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





3/3 Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





