Newcastle 3-1 Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Survive Scare To End Losing Run
Newcastle United sealed a 3-1 win over Brighton in front of a packed St. James' Park crowd on Saturday, ending their four-game losing streak in the English Premier League 2025-26. The hosts started brightly, taking the lead in the 12th minute when William Osula found the back of the net. Just over ten minutes later, Dan Burn doubled the advantage with a header in the 24th minute, putting the Magpies in control. Brighton, however, pulled one back after the hour mark when Jack Hinshelwood struck from close range. Newcastle held firm against the onslaught, and Harvey Barnes sealed the win with a superb finish in the 96th minute.
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